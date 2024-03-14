After six seasons, Love Is Blind has yet to really give us a firm answer to its central question. Is love really blind? Well, sometimes. But most of the show’s quickie engagements have ended in disaster. There’s still hope, though. Despite only one couple saying “I do” at the end of Season 6, the reunion confirmed that some surprising romances are actually going strong after filming.

By this point, Love Is Blind fans know the drill. Each season is filmed several months in advance, which gives the cast plenty of time to either break up or make up with their partners. Though hardcore sleuths will hunt down hints on who’s still together and who’s not as the season airs, it’s not until the reunion when the real tea gets spilled.

And Season 6’s reunion didn’t let viewers down. Pretty much everyone had a surprising revelation about their current relationship status, with some couples that nobody expected to get back together confirming they’ve given things a second chance. Now that the season is officially over, here’s where all the Season 6 stars are at today in terms of romantic connections:

Johnny & Amy

Married

Netflix

Of course, the only true love story of the season was between Johnny and Amy. The married couple confirmed they’re still going strong at the reunion.

Jimmy & Chelsea

Unclear

Netflix

Chelsea and Jimmy’s constant fighting led to the most explosive breakup of the season. So fans were shocked when the exes were spotted grabbing lunch together and looking loved-up at a concert in viral TikToks the week leading up to the reunion.

However, they curiously did not reveal if they were dating again or not during Season 6’s reunion. I guess fans will just keep having to check on their social medias.

Clay & AD

Broken Up

Netflix

Given how Clay and AD’s wedding fell apart, nobody expected them to give their relationship another chance. AD said as much in her final moment on the show: “I don’t see myself continuing to date him. You don't wanna pick me? Somebody else will. I'm done.”

Sure enough, Clay and AD revealed they did not get back together after their failed wedding. Although, Clay did confess that leaving AD at the altar was a mistake and he still loves her. He added that he would definitely date AD again. There may just be a spark left for these two that could grow in the future.

Kenneth & Brittany

Broken Up

Netflix

Despite Brittany posting a TikTok with Kenneth that seemed to tease they may have gotten back together, the exes confirmed at the reunion they remain broken up. Although, they are still close, and revealed they speak every day.

Jeramey & Sarah Ann

Dating

Netflix

Probably the most controversial couple of the season, Jeramey broke off his engagement with Laura to focus instead on his connection with Sarah Ann. But just how strong was that connection? Jeramey and Sarah Ann revealed that they are still dating since their jet-ski moment, and currently live together. However, it’s been a rocky road. Chelsea revealed that in the few times she’s seen the Jeramey since the show, he told her he and Sarah Ann had broken up.

Jessica

Unclear

Netflix

There’s been a ton of chatter about Jessica’s love life since she and Jimmy ended things in the pods. As the show has aired, she’s dropped hints she may be dating a fellow Love Is Blind star, and was also spotted on what looked like a romantic beach date with Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey.

Jessica didn’t touch on her current love life during the reunion, but she did reveal she’s on Perfect Match Season 2, so it’s likely she still can’t really talk about if she’s dating or not.

Trevor

Unclear

Netflix

Trevor had a lot of explaining to do at the Season 6 reunion. His reputation as the season’s lovable meathead took a nosedive after leaked text messages allegedly between himself and his secret girlfriend went viral. In the texts, Trevor assured his GF that he would continue his relationship with her after filming in the pods, despite the fact that he planned to propose to Chelsea on the show.

Trevor couldn’t really explain away those texts during the reunion, and he never revealed if he was still dating that woman or if he was now single.

Laura

Dating

Netflix

Laura’s love story had a particularly painful ending after Jeramey tossed her aside to pursue Sarah Ann instead. At the reunion, she confirmed that she’s now in a new relationship, but did not reveal with who.