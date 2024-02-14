Spoiler alert: This post discusses details from the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6.

Jessica was always going to shake things up in the Love Is Blind pods. As the first mother to ever be on the show, she didn’t just have to find a perfect match, but a match who was also ready to become a stepdad. For a while, Jimmy seemed up to the task, until the two suddenly broke up. “I think we came to the realization at the same time that it just wasn't going to work,” Jessica tells Elite Daily of the abrupt split.

Towards the end of the pods process, Jessica learned that Jimmy had said “I love you” to someone else shortly after she poured her heart out to him in a letter she had written for her future husband. On their next day, Jimmy broke up with Jessica. She took it badly. “You ruined this opportunity for me,” she told her ex. “When you realize what you missed out on, you are going to choke.”

But now, Jessica understands the breakup as a blessing in disguise. “For a lot of reasons, we just weren't compatible,” she says. “I needed a lot more from him than he could give me at the time.”

Netflix

Jessica made sure to tell Jimmy about her 10-year-old daughter Autumn very early on, and after needing a bit of time to process, he seemed to be on board to potentially becoming a stepdad. Jessica says that she doesn’t think the fact that she’s a mom played a role in Jimmy’s reason for breaking up.

“I never got the vibe that that was going to be an issue for him,” Jessica says. “After his initial reaction to me telling him, I knew that he needed time and space to think about it, and I respected that. I understood that. But then after that, we had a lot of conversations about what the dynamic of our relationship would be with Autumn as a part of it. I never thought that that would hinder us being together.”