Magan and Haley took their trial marriage to its absolute limit on Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, and now they’re struggling to deal with the consequences. Though the two women entered the experiment with their long-term partners, Magan and Haley quickly formed an intense bond in their three weeks together, so much so that they consummated the relationship and said “I love you” to each other. But now that the trial weeks are over, Magan is trying to distance herself from Haley.

Ahead of the final three episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 dropping July 2 on Netflix, Elite Daily has an exclusive first look at Magan and Haley’s tense encounter after their passionate trial marriage. In the exchange, Magan tells an upset Haley that she no longer loves her.

“I don't regret anything. I made certain promises that I shouldn't have made, because I was under the impression there was a point of no return with Dayna,” Magan says, referencing the partner that she came into the experiment with. “I love you for everything we've gone through, but I'm not in love with you.”

The cold shoulder comes as a surprise to Haley after how Magan had behaved when they were together. “I don't know why we would be holding each other crying that this time was ending,” Haley says. “Because it was special,” Magan interjects.

“We fell in love,” Haley asserts. “The things that we went through. It's like the back-track of the century.”

When Magan starts to deny how intimate the relationship had been — “Did I say I was in love with you?” she questions — Haley stands her ground. “Multiple times,” Haley says. “And when you said it, you looked me in my eyes, and you said, ‘I am now realizing I am in love with you.’ And I said, ‘I am in love with you back.’ We said it back and forth to each other.”

If you can’t wait until July 2 to see how the rest of the interaction turns out, Netflix is hosting a virtual watch party of Episode 8, which will screen the new episode along with deleted scenes at 5 p.m. ET on July 1. You can get an early peek at all the drama by RSVPing for Netflix’s watch party here.