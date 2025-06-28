AJ Blount had sizzling chemistry with multiple women at the start of The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2, but once her trial marriage began, that spiciness seemed to cool off. In the version of her story that airs on Netflix, it sounds like her trial wife Marie Robertson becomes closed off to the experiment over AJ’s clandestine meetings with her ex Britney Thompson. But AJ says that isn’t the true reason their connection became more platonic.

“Marie knew all along about me going to see Britney,” AJ tells Elite Daily. “I told her off-camera. When it shows me telling her on camera, that was more for my mental health, because Marie already knew.” AJ says she immediately informed Marie that Britney had texted her saying she wanted to leave the show on the first day of the trial marriages. “I asked Marie, ‘Hey, are you OK if I go see her?’ I was checking in,” AJ says.

If anything, AJ felt the distance formed in her trial marriage because Marie appreciated AJ’s concern for her former partner. “I think that Marie pulled away because she was not getting the same respect that I was showing Britney from Mel [Vitale],” AJ says. “She told me, ‘It's not your fault, AJ. Maybe I'm envious of what you and Britney have. How you’re being there for Britney through this.’”

The true inciting incident for their disconnect was when Marie ran into her ex Mel right when the trial marriages began, and felt an unnerving coldness from her. “You see that shift of energy because me and Marie already saw Mel and Dayna [Mathews] at the pool. That was like two or three days after The Choice,” AJ says. “Mel was just icing her out, not even saying hi. That had a really big effect on Marie.”

For the rest of their three weeks together, AJ never felt like Marie was fully in the trial marriage. “She was like, ‘I’m shutting down,’” AJ says. “I was telling her, ‘I don’t want you to focus on that. I’m your person right now. Let’s make the best of it. You can lean on me and trust me; we can talk this through.’ She said she’d try, but we never truly got there, because it was really hard for her.”

“Three weeks was not enough to get Marie out of her comfort zone,” AJ says.

Viewers will have to wait and see out how AJ’s story — and Marie’s — conclude when new episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 drop on July 2.