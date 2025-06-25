Marita Prodger came on The Ultimatum: Queer Love looking for a grand romantic gesture. The 27-year-old from Florida had been dating her girlfriend Ashley for three years when they entered into the experience. Ashley was ready to get married, so she issued the ultimatum to Marita, who wanted to see more effort from her partner in the romance department before walking down the aisle.

After their breakup to explore the other women on Season 2, Marita formed an instantly strong connection with AJ, and opened up about her unique childhood. She showed off a tattoo of the phrase “This is the life” on her forearm, explaining that it was the title of the song she sang at one of her first live performances as a young singer.

Any Hannah Montana fans watching probably clocked that she was referring to one of Miley Cyrus’ early Disney Channel hits. While Marita didn’t go into too much detail about her pop-star days, she did compare her struggle as somewhat similar to Rebecca Black’s “Friday” backlash.

Marita’s Pop Star Era

Several of Marita’s songs and live performances are available on her YouTube channel, under her artist name Marita Jean. The very first upload is the performance that Marita mentioned on the show: She sang “This Is the Life” from Hannah Montana at a 2008 event put on by iPop! LA.

Marita ended up only releasing a few original singles in the early 2010s. Her last release seems to be a 2017 EDM collab. After leaving the mic behind, Marita made a pretty drastic career pivot.

From The Stage To The Office

Marita now works as a corporate account executive at Verkada, a security technology company.

Marita Has Grown Up Since Being On The Show

The Ultimatum: Queer Love lists Marita as being 25, but her current age is a hint at how much time as passed since filming. Marita celebrated her 27th birthday on May 12, as documented on her Instagram: @maritaprodger.