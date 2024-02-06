Miley Cyrus Manifested Her Grammy Win In A Hannah Montana Scene

Despite the nearly four-hour runtime, the 2024 Grammys was surprisingly exciting. The Feb. 4 award show had it all: a Beyoncé meet and greet, a chaotic announcement mistake reminiscent of the 2017 Oscars, Killer Mike randomly getting arrested after winning three awards, and Jay-Z’s gag-worthy speech. However, the greatest moment of the night was seeing Miley Cyrus ~finally~ get her flowers. The singer won her first two Grammys, an accolade she might’ve spoken to existence over a decade ago.

ICYMI, Cyrus earned Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her self-care anthem, “Flowers.” This win was a breath of fresh air, considering her last (and greatest) album, 2020’s Plastic Hearts, wasn’t recognized by the Recording Academy. She later performed the track, and briefly changed the lyrics to celebrate joining the Grammy circle. Love this for her.

Shortly after her performance, fans on social media recalled an old episode of Hannah Montana that felt timely to her wins. In an October 2010 episode of the series, Cyrus’ character Miley Stewart is trying to overcome writer’s block while working on her album. As she’s in her room, her best friend Lilly — played by Emily Osment — comes in to see that she’s been writing her dream Grammys acceptance speech instead of finishing a song that’s meant for the album.

“Thank you, Grammy voters. Record of the Year. I can’t believe it, I had nothing prepared,” Lilly reads. Miley then stands and shows off her emotional reaction, which differs from her real acceptance speech in the category. She didn’t shed any tears, but rather embraced her win with grace and a cheeky send-off.

If the scene had you feeling nostalgic for Cyrus' blonde-wig days, you can stream all four seasons of Hannah Montana on Disney+.

This clip wasn’t the only time Cyrus manifested her win. Another fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) highlighted a manifestation moment that happened a year before that episode released. In Cyrus’ 2009 memoir, Miles to Go, the singer dedicated a page to the 100 things she wants to do before she dies. And in the eighth slot? She wanted to win a Grammy.

Disney Channel

With these two moments, it’s clear that a Grammy accolade was always in Cyrus’ future.

