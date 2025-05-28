One of Netflix’s messiest reality shows is coming back this summer for Season 2. The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be returning to screens this June — and rest assured, there is plenty of heartbreak and betrayal to look forward to in the series’ sophomore season.

The show asks couples to participate in an 8-week experiment where they date other people, swap partners, enter a trial marriage with someone new, and finally reunite with their original SOs to decide if they’re ready to tie the knot. As host JoAnna Garcia Swisher puts it in the trailer, “Will you leave here alone, will you leave here engaged, or will you leave here with someone new?”

While the fates of these couples are still a mystery (for now), here’s everything to know about the new season — plus, exactly who is in the cast and what the trailer reveals about what’s to come.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love S2 Release Date

Fans can start streaming Season 2 on Netflix on June 25, but the second half of episodes will not drop on the platform until one week later on July 2.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love S2 Cast

Swisher is returning to host this season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. This time around, the show is welcoming six couples, made up of women and non-binary people, to test their relationship. The cast includes:

Britney (she/her) and AJ (she/her): They’ve been together for five years. Britney issued the ultimatum because she’s “ready for the next chapter” and wants “clarity.”

Haley (she/her) and Pilar (she/her): They’ve been together for ten years. Haley wants marriage and a “deeper commitment.” Pilar is hesitant because she views marriage as a “societal construct” and struggles with her family’s disapproval of her queer identity and relationship.

Kyle (she/they) and Bridget (she/they): Kyle and Bridget have been together for two and a half years. Kyle sees marriage as a nonnegotiable and issued the ultimatum to Bridget, who doesn’t “really understand the point” in taking that step.

Mel (she/her) and Marie (she/her): They’ve been together for four years. Marie issued the ultimatum, looking for “direction.” She also wants to build a family and thinks that they should get married first. But Mel thinks that before any nuptials, there are “a few things we need to get in order first.”

Dayna (she/her) and Magan (she/her): Dayna and Magan have been together for one and a half years. Dayna issued the ultimatum because she feels “ready to be more serious and plan a future with Magan.” But Magan does not feel ready for that lifetime commitment, especially because her family is reluctant to accept her queerness.

Ashley (she/her) and Marita (she/her): They’ve been together for three years. Ashley gave Marita the ultimatum, hoping it will resolve “inconsistency in our relationship” and stop Marita’s pattern of seeking “feelings elsewhere with other people.” Marita, however, needs Ashley to start prioritizing romance in order to take that step.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love S2 Trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for Season 2 on May 28, and it teased plenty of drama, heartbreaks, and twists. The video starts out with Pilar speaking, “My worst fear was that I would get to a point that I was ready, and you were falling in love with someone else. Now it’s happening.” (Oof.)

In a different clip, Ashley is sitting in the backseat of a car, looking at an engagement ring.

There are also some unidentifiable voiceovers in the video that hint at more turmoil for these six couples. “It’s definitely possible to fall in love with two different people,” one says. Another teases, “My heart is shattered.”