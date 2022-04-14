Everything To Know About The Ultimatum's All-LGBTQ+ Season 2

The devil works hard, but Netflix and Nick and Vanessa Lachey work harder. Even before Netflix’s hit reality dating show The Ultimatum premiered on April 6, the streaming platform had already announced Season 2, with an exciting twist. Instead of the typical heteronormative reality dating show set-up, the second season will feature only LGBTQ+ couples. Here’s everything you need to know about The Ultimatum Season 2, including predictions about its cast and release date.

Season 1 of the inventive reality show quickly became one of the hottest new Netflix original series, even kicking Bridgerton out of the No. 1 trending slot in the United States. Audiences were introduced to six couples who were close to getting engaged — or at least that’s what one person in the couple wanted, which is why they issued their partner the show’s titular ultimatum: Either agree to get married, or move on. To test whether they were ready for marriage, the show’s six couples were tasked with letting go of one another and coupling up with another person in the group. By the end of the series, they either had confirmation they wanted to get married or that they wanted to break up. And in true Netflix reality dating fashion, this all-or-nothing model pushed many people to their breaking point.

Like with Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, audiences ate this drama up, and now they’re ready for more. Luckily, Netflix is already preparing for the next batch of heartbreakers coming to your screen.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Cast

Like most Netflix dating shows, audiences will probably have to wait until the release of the first episodes to learn exactly who the cast of The Ultimatum Season 2 is, but Netflix has at least announced that the all-LGBTQ+ cast will be made up of mostly women. This announcement came via a wacky music video-esque trailer that called back to Nick Lachey’s boy-band past with a number of former Netflix reality stars forming a fake boy band, N-2-LUV. In the ‘90s-inspired video, the stars sing (and dance) about all of Netflix’s planned dating shows, including Love on the Spectrum U.S., Love Is Blind, and of course, The Ultimatum.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Predicted Release Date

Netflix

Netflix announced the second season of The Ultimatum on March 24, 2022, but it has yet to make any other production announcements. The streaming platform is known for a quick turnaround on reality TV — it released Too Hot to Handle Seasons 1 and 2 about a year apart and only waited seven months to release the third season. Fans will have to wait for an official announcement from Netflix, but based on the popularity of the show, this could be pretty soon.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Trailer

Netflix released The Ultimatum’s Season 1 trailer about three weeks before the show’s release. The streamer could stick to this schedule for Season 2, or because the series became so popular, there could be more teasing of the season over a longer period of time. Check back here for updates on Netflix’s newest experiment in love.