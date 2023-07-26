The First Look At The Ultimatum Season 2 Is A Marital Mess

Doesn’t it feel like you just streamed an entire season of The Ultimatum? Well, that’s because you did — but Netflix is wasting no time in bringing you back into its wildest dating show. Less than two months after The Ultimatum: Queer Love ended in early June, Netflix dropped the first look at the new season of The Ultimatum, which will be available to stream in just a matter of days. So stock up on snacks, pour some wine, and settle in for another round of unhinged relationsh*tshows, because Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On has a cast full of drama and will premiere on Netflix in August.

Like the first season of The Ultimatum, Season 2 will break apart five couples who don’t see eye-to-eye on getting married. One partner wants to say “I do,” while the other isn’t ready to face the altar for one reason or another. The experiment will mix up the couples and put them in a “trial marriage” with a stranger, in hopes that they can get a new perspective on marriage. Of course, there’s also the risk that these trial marriages could create new relationships, ending the bonds that existed prior to the show. The perennial pot-stirrers Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be along for the ride as hosts.

Before the season premieres, get a first look and learn more about the couples below.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Trailer

As expected, the Season 2 trailer is full of screaming matches, as the couples descend into anger and jealousy throughout the constant stresses of The Ultimatum.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Cast

Netflix shared some details about each couple on its official site.

Kat and Alex

Kat and Alex hit it off on the apps, and they’ve been traveling the world together ever since. But their issue is communication — the more “logical and practical” Alex doesn’t feel like Kat always speaks her mind, so she showed him just how assertive she can be by issuing him the ultimatum.

Lisa and Brian

Lisa and Brian have done ultimatums before; that’s how she got him to stop just being a hookup and step up to be a real partner. Now, Brian has formed a bond with Lisa’s 10-year-old daughter, and Lisa is ready to become husband and wife. But Brian is hesitant to take that step.

Ryann and James

They started out as high school sweethearts, but Ryann and James’ seven-year relationship hasn’t been so sweet recently. Ryann is ready to finally start their married life together, but James wants to land a secure job before popping the question.

Riah and Trey

After two years together, Trey is ready to start a long and loving marriage like the one his parents have, but Riah doesn’t have that same positive view of marriage. Trey issued the ultimatum so that he could know for sure if Riah would ever be willing to say “I do.”

Roxanne and Antonio

Roxanne and Antonio seem like a perfect match, until works gets thrown into the mix. Roxanne is a career-oriented founder and CEO who wants Antonio to match her entrepreneurial drive and ambition, but Antonio thinks her workaholic nature is getting in the way of their relationship. So he issued her the ultimatum to make her focus on their love.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Release Date

The second season of The Ultimatum will premiere on Netflix on Aug. 23.