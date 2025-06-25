It didn’t take long for The Ultimatum: Queer Love to devolve into a mess of horny drama — and at the center of it all is AJ. The MC from Orlando, FL made romantic connections left and right after she broke up with her girlfriend of five years, Britney. But all that flirting came back to bite her when it came time to choose just one trial wife. While AJ is caught in a bind on the Netflix reality series, here’s what fans should know about her real life, including her party-starting DJ sets and her family background.

AJ was issued the ultimatum by Britney. While Britney believes they’re ready for marriage, AJ voiced how she’s stuck on certain imbalances in the relationship, like how Britney has had a lot more success in her life financially and professionally recently. AJ wants to feel like more of a provider and the “white knight” that Britney deserves when they finally walk down the aisle, but Britney thinks marriage should just be about the love and not concerned with anything else.

Their opposing views brought them into the experiment, and AJ was clearly ready to make the most of it. She immediately formed strong connections with several other women in the dating period... which then led to her being called out for “manufactured confidence” and inauthenticity when multiple women believed they were AJ’s first choice for a trial wife.

When she’s not stealing hearts in The Ultimatum, AJ is dropping beats at Orlando clubs.

AJ’s Unique Spin On MCing

While AJ isn’t very active on social media, she has shared a glimpse into on of her DJ sets. In the 2021 TikTok clip, AJ gets a dance floor to turn up as she plays “Before I Let Go” by Frankie Beverly and Maze, before transitioning into Beyoncé’s cover of the iconic song from her Homecoming concert.

Her Real Job Is Less Of A Party

When she’s not providing the soundtrack at a club, AJ works as an administrative assistant.

Her Family’s Story Is Uplifting

To celebrate Pride last summer, AJ posted a lengthy Instagram video sharing show she came out to her parents. Though she said that it took them “a long time” to finally accept her sexuality, they have now reached a place where her mom and dad will send her photos celebrating Pride from their travels.