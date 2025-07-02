Another truly chaotic Ultimatum experiment has come to an end, and this one had some of the most dramatic casualties ever. During the trial marriages on Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, it was beginning to look like almost nobody would be leaving the experiment with a fiancée — or, at least not the bride-to-be they were expecting. But when Ultimatum Day came, most couples ended on a positive note. But not all of the engagements have remained intact in the year since filming.

All five couples gave updates on their current relationship status in the Season 2 reunion special, which took place roughly a year after the events of Ultimatum Day. While a lot of time had passed, none of the engaged partners had gotten married quite yet, although there was plenty of wedding planning talk. On the other hand, one couple that ended the show as fiancées returned as exes... and it was pretty clear things didn’t end on good terms.

Now that the season is over, here’s where all of the five couples are at right now.

AJ & Britney: Engaged

One of the season’s strongest success stories, AJ and Britney got past their work-related issues and walked away from the series with engagement rings. While they still don’t have a wedding date, the couple vaguely hinted that they have picked out a destination for their upcoming nuptials.

Kyle & Bridget: Engaged

Kyle and Bridget also don’t have exact wedding plans just yet, but they have taken a milestone step since getting engaged on Ultimatum Day. The couple revealed they began living together after the show.

Ashley & Marita: Broken Up

Some of the most heated moments from the reunion came courtesy of Ashley and Marita, who were the sole couple to not get engaged on the show. The exes still hold animosity towards one another, with both of them tossing out infidelity accusations as they described a tumultuous period after the show where they tried to continue dating, but it just wasn’t working.

Haley & Pilar: Engaged

Although Haley and Pilar faced a seemingly insurmountable hurdle when Haley confessed that she had fallen in love with her trial wife Magan, their relationship was able to survive the test. The pair entered the reunion together, revealing that they are currently planning an elopement.

Dayna & Magan: Engaged

This season’s messiest drama couldn’t keep Dayna and Magan apart. Although they both went much further than anyone expected with their trial wives, the couple came back together in the end and are still engaged. They revealed that they’re currently planning for their parents to meet each other, taking a big step in working through Magan’s issues with her family’s lack of acceptance.

Mel & Marie: Broken Up

The big twist of the reunion was the revelation that Mel and Marie — who had gotten engaged on Ultimatum Day — broke up a couple months after filming the show. Not only that, the former partners have gone from love to hate, as Marie vented several frustrations about how Mel carried herself on the show during the reunion, most specifically about how Mel wasn’t up-front with her about the extent of her relationship with trial wife Dayna.