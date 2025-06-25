A marriage-based reality show is probably the last place Bridget Matloff expected to be. Though she’d been with her girlfriend Kyle Neal for two and a half years before coming on The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2, Bridget had never considered getting married. As she explained it, marriage feels unnecessary when she and Kyle are already so committed to one another. Though her views are threatening the future of her relationship, Bridget has a lot of other stuff going on that isn’t being broadcast on Netflix, like her tattoo art and work on a hit HBO show.

While Bridget and Kyle seemed to have a solid relationship coming into The Ultimatum: Queer Love, it’s their differing outlooks on marriage as an institution that led them to give the experiment a try. Bridget doesn’t see the point of walking down the aisle, but for Kyle, saying “I do” is an important next step — so important that Kyle is willing to walk away from Bridget if she can’t come around to it.

Bridget’s love life may be in flux on the show, but away from the cameras, her days are filled with creativity, energy, and color.

Bridget’s Tattoo Designs Have A Theme

Bridget has a separate Instagram account devoted to her art, where she posts colorful doodles, custom Converse designs, and weaving projects. But it’s her tattoo work that is most prominently featured. While she does plenty of colorful pieces, it’s clear that her forte is cute line drawings of animals.

She’s Not New To TV

Bridget’s career is in television, specifically comedies. She previously interned at Comedy Central, and more recently was a writer’s assistant at Duplass Brothers Productions, per her LinkedIn. It was likely that position that landed her a job as a production assistant on the HBO series Somebody Somewhere (which is her latest IMDb credit), since the series was produced by Duplass Brothers.

Her Birthday Is (Almost) So Romantic

Bridget’s Instagram reveals that her birthday falls on Feb. 13, just one day before Valentine’s Day. She’s listed as 28 on The Ultimatum, but it’s likely that she’s either 29 or 30 now since the show was filmed at least a year ago.