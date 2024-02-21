Spoiler alert: This post discusses details throughout the first nine episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6.

Forming a connection in the Love Is Blind pods is one thing, but keeping that spark alive in the real world is an entirely different story. That’s something AD and Clay learned right away when they started living together after returning from their relaxing Dominican Republic getaway. Their differing careers started to cause a rift between them, and now AD and Clay are telling Elite Daily the specifics about why this became such a major issue.

The show credits AD as a real estate broker and Clay as an enterprise salesman/entrepreneur, but that doesn’t tell the full story of their work situations. AD mentions that she manages a nightclub, and Clay has a side hustle of renting out properties. As the two start living together, it’s revealed AD was putting work to the side during the Love Is Blind process, while Clay was still going full-force at his multiple jobs.

AD says Clay’s focus on work over their engagement made it difficult to build their relationship. “It was hard to really form that deep of a connection post-pods because he just worked,” Ad says. “Work came first and that was something that I had to adjust to... He was very strict in his schedule.”

From Clay’s perspective, AD’s complete employment freedom was confusing. “I couldn't understand how she just didn't work at all during this whole process,” Clay says.

But in retrospect, he now realizes why AD put a pause on her career. “She really wanted to give the social experiment her 100%. And whereas for me, I was a little bit hesitant with it,” Clay admits. “So we're coming from two different avenues. She was already going miles ahead, and I was trying to catch up to her.”

Netflix

To try to solve this problem, AD says she had to find creative ways to spend time with Clay during his workdays. “I was able to make time,” AD says. “There were times where he's like, ‘Hey, I'm going here. Do you want to come?’ I would just tag along. Eventually, we found our rhythm.”