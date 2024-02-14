Spoiler alert: This post discusses details from the first two episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6.

Each season of Love Is Blind manages to have at least one couple that rises above all the drama. In Season 6, that’s Johnny and Amy. The pair seemed to immediately hit it off in the pods and were shown getting engaged before anyone else. But that wasn’t actually the case in reality. Johnny tells Elite Daily that their engagement moment wasn’t really before anyone else’s, and that it definitely was not as smooth as it seemed.

“I didn't really know personally if we were there yet, if we were at the point where we should be engaged,” Johnny says. “The day before, I was still really unsure if I wanted to actually propose or not.”

Johnny says the rushed feeling of the experiment really shook his nerves when it came to the big decision. “I had an issue with the timing aspect of it. You're supposed to be engaged on day eight or day nine. We were definitely at the point of being boyfriend/girlfriend, but I didn't know what it was going to take to make that next leap into being an engaged couple.”

For Amy, seeing Johnny for the first time was a total surprise. On the show, she admitted that physically, he was not someone that she would normally pursue.

“There were so many things going on in that moment. You're matching the voice to the face and it's forming a puzzle of some sort,” Amy says of first seeing Johnny. “He wasn't the type that I would've typically gone for in the past, but that doesn't change the fact that he's still handsome. Obviously, we had formed a mental and emotional connection and I wanted to continue exploring that.”

Netflix

There may have been some nerves on proposal day, but both Johnny and Amy admit that they wouldn’t have gone through with it with anyone else in the pods.

“I definitely talked to everyone that was there and we had good conversations,” Johnny says. “But as far as on that next level of, ‘Do I see myself spending the rest of my life with you?’ it was really only Amy.”

Amy had the same experience: “In the beginning, there were other connections, but I feel like I narrowed it down to Johnny just because of the special connection that we shared.”