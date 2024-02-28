Love Is Blind Season 6 Is Apparently A Full Mess Behind The Scenes

By now, every Love Is Blind fan knows that the juiciest drama isn’t shown on the screen. And Season 6 is taking that to an entirely new level. More than ever before, allegations of secret relationships have bubbled up as social media sleuths have investigated tons of suspicious photos, videos, and even personal text messages. If you thought the conflict on the show was wild, get ready to hear the unhinged gossip about what went on behind the scenes.

The discourse has been discoursing like never before since Season 6 of Love Is Blind kicked off. From suspect Megan Fox comparisons to scandalous cheating allegations, Netflix’s dating experiment is as wild as ever... but the most shocking revelations have been about relationships allegedly hidden from the cameras.

Just like last season — which was so rampant with unshown material that one completely deleted couple became a fandom-wide fascination — tons of gossip has arisen pointing the finger at a few contestants who may not have entered the pods truly intent on finding love. Here’s the hottest tea Season 6 didn’t spill on-screen.

Jeramey’s Recent Fiancée

Netflix

Jeramey was the source of a ton of drama on the show, but the mess may go even deeper. Shortly after the season began airing rumors arose that Jeramey was engaged to another woman when he was cast on Season 6. The claims went on to purport that Jeramey and his former fiancée sold their home just weeks before he left for the show.

Jeramey refuted the claim that he was engaged when he first got involved with Love Is Blind in an Instagram video, saying “the whole process had not even begun until [he] was out on his own.” He did admit his home was sold a week or two before filming, and added that his recently terminated engagement was not a secret among those he dated in the pods... even if the show chose not to air that.

Jimmy’s TikTok Drama

Netflix

Jimmy also found himself at the center of a social media firestorm after Season 6 premiered. A woman on TikTok claimed that she recognized her boyfriend on the show, and heavily implied Jimmy was said boyfriend. Jimmy was quick to respond to the video, claiming he “never met this woman” and calling the TikTok a “marketing ploy.”

Trevor’s Rumored Secret Girlfriend

Netflix

The secret girlfriend allegations don’t stop there. Trevor was also seemingly exposed for entering the pods with a romantic attachment on the outside. In a leaked text message conversation reportedly between Trevor and his ex-girlfriend, Trevor allegedly told his girlfriend that he was glad he didn’t get engaged on the show and would get a favorable edit. The texts and photos go on to paint the picture that Trevor continues dating his girlfriend after filming, and they only recently broke up prior to the season airing.

Matthew’s Editing Allegations

Netflix

Matthew may have left the show very early, but he certainly left his mark. After he was exposed for two-timing AD and Amber, Matthew accused Love Is Blind of misrepresenting him.

“[A] key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober,” Matthew wrote in an Instagram comment. “It was a key factor in why I had so much difficulty connecting with women in the beginning. There was also many misrepresentations and falsehoods created in my opinion to smear my character. I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time.”

Amber’s Rumored Secret Boyfriend

Netflix

More secret relationships! Yes, apparently Amber — the woman who left the show at the same time as Matthew — was also hiding her own love story outside of the pods. Social media sleuths claimed Amber archived all of her photos with her rumored boyfriend on Instagram prior to the season. If that’s true, then it’s safe to say Matthew and Amber probably didn’t end up together after that dramatic exit.