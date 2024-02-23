Love Is Blind’s Jimmy Addressed Rumors Of A Secret Girlfriend

Spoiler alert: This post discusses details from Love Is Blind Season 6.

Jimmy Presnell might not be the most popular Love Is Blind contestant this season, but he’s not quite the villain the internet’s making him out to be. On Feb. 16, a TikTok user named Ryann Stringfellow posted about dating someone from the cast of LIB Season 6, and although she didn’t name anyone specifically, she definitely implied Jimmy was the culprit — and Jimmy is not here for the rumors.

ICYMI, in her video, Ryann claimed she was dating someone when he left to go on the show, but he had told her it was a business trip. “Imagine my f*cking surprise when I turn on the new season of Love Is Blind this morning and see my f*cking boyfriend,” he said. She also hinted that the guy in question might be Jimmy by referencing one of the women he spoke to in the pods.

On Feb. 20, Jimmy replied to the video from his own TikTok account. “Uh-uh, uh-uh, I don't know this woman, never met this woman, not true,” he clarified. “It's an incredible marketing ploy. She is getting so many clicks and she's making so much money off my name, it's insane.” (Please note: She did not, in fact, use his name.)

Jimmy continued, “She doesn't say it's me, but she's definitely insinuating it's your boy,” before adding, “Just know there are two sides to every story.”

Netflix

He captioned the video, “She was never my Megan Fox,” referencing another controversy he’s been in since the show came out on Feb. 14. If you aren’t familiar, his LIB fiancée Chelsea Blackwell told him she resembled Megan Fox while they were still in the pods (supposedly testing if love *really* is blind). Jimmy was clearly excited about this statement — and after seeing her, he told cameras, "She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox."

Back to the current bout of drama: Ryann then duetted Jimmy’s response. She didn’t say anything in the video, eating chips and guac the whole time, but when Jimmy says that she’s “definitely insinuating” it’s him, she mouths the words, “Not really.”

She captioned her follow-up video, quoting Jimmy’s words back to him, “Two sides to every story... right?”