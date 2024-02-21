Spoiler alert: This post discusses details from Episode 8 of Love Is Blind Season 6.

Jessica and Jimmy’s relationship didn’t fully end when they broke up in the Love Is Blind pods. After all the couples returned from their Dominican Republic vacay, Jessica told Laura that she caught Jimmy in an awkward position on her social media. Turns out, there’s even more to that story. Jessica tells Elite Daily that she actually confronted Jimmy about his little follow faux pas... and he completely denied that it ever happened. Too bad for him, screenshots don’t lie.

As Jessica revealed on the show, she noticed an interesting friend request shortly after leaving the pods. She took a screenshot of Jimmy’s request to follow her social media, and it’s a good thing she did, because a few hours later, the request had disappeared and Jimmy’s account had switched to private.

Jimmy’s response to the situation was even more suspect, as Jessica tells Elite Daily. “When I brought it up to him, he was like, ‘No, I didn't,’” she says. “I was like, ‘I took a screenshot. I have the receipt, first of all.’”

Netflix

It sounds like Jimmy was really trying to avoid any drama with Jessica, since he had chosen to get engaged to Chelsea over her. Looking back, Jessica says the whole friend request thing was more “funny” than weird.

What was weird was seeing Jimmy for the first time in person. “It is a crazy experience matching a voice to a face like that,” Jessica recalls of finally seeing her almost-fiancé. “That was the part that I was adjusting to in the beginning.”

And Chelsea doesn’t have to worry, because Jessica wasn’t exactly swooning when she met up with Jimmy in the real world. “I didn't feel any romantic feelings,” Jessica says.

Then again, Love Is Blind fans know that nothing is out of the question when it comes to the romantic entanglements on this show. Find out who makes it to the altar as new episodes drop Wednesdays on Netflix.