Spoiler alert: This post discusses details from the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6.

After being part of one of the messiest love triangles of the season, Trevor was left with one lingering question when he got dumped in the pods. The lovestruck project manager asked his crush Chelsea if he had proposed first, would she have said yes. Chelsea didn’t give her answer, but Trevor tells Elite Daily he has a pretty good idea of what it would’ve been. “I think if roles were reversed,” Trevor says, “it might be different.”

As he implied on the show, Trevor reveals that Jimmy had a major advantage with Chelsea going into the day of the proposals. “She had a late night date with Jimmy the day before, and then she met Jimmy the next morning to be proposed to,” he says. “But I had a date with her way early in the morning the day before. I think if roles were reversed I would have been fresh in her mind that night. Jimmy got back-to-back date and proposal, and I think if I had that situation it might be different.”

Trevor goes on to detail just how important these specific date time slots are in influencing this kind of decision. “The dates at that point were like five to six hours of just non-stop talking, so you really feel connected after that,” Trevor says. “Not that you forget about the person beforehand, but they're just stuck in your mind and that's who you're thinking about the most in that moment.”

Netflix

Despite their romantic rivalry, Trevor says that he’s still close with both Jimmy and Chelsea to this day. “Jimmy's in my top three favorite people from the show. Yeah, I love Jimmy,” he says. “And Chelsea, too. Chelsea's still my favorite person from the show. Her and I are really good friends.”

So, while a small scheduling change could have drastically affected the outcome of the Trevor, Chelsea, Jimmy love triangle, at least it sounds like there’s no ill will... at least from Trevor’s end.