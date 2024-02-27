The real drama on this season of Love Is Blind can be boiled down to two words: secret girlfriends. First, Jimmy had to shut down gossip he was in a relationship when he entered the pods. Then, rumors began circulating Jeramey was engaged when he applied for the show. Now, Trevor is facing the biggest backlash of all, as alleged texts between him and a rumored girlfriend seemed to reveal he never intended to find love on Love Is Blind. And Chelsea has something to say about the whole situation.

In the pods, Chelsea and Trevor seemed like a perfect match, but Chelsea ended up proposing to Jimmy instead, sending Trevor home without a fiancée. A few days after the breakup aired, a text message conversation allegedly between Trevor and his girlfriend at the time popped up on TikTok. The texts paint the picture that Trevor was in a committed relationship with a woman both before and after he left to film Love Is Blind, and that he was relieved to have left the series unattached and with a favorable edit.

The rumors shocked fans, many of whom thought Trevor and Chelsea really could have worked together. But Chelsea herself is taking the speculation with grace. When she was asked about the Trevor secret girlfriend gossip during an Instagram Q&A, she admitted it was “a very unfortunate situation,” but one that fans shouldn’t add to by piling on.

“Y'all we have to understand...we are humans. We have all made mistakes,” Chelsea wrote. “Our lives went incredibly public very fast. All we can do is have grace. It's a very unfortunate situation. But I wouldn't wish this amount of hate on anyone. Remember to be kind.”

Instagram/@chelseadblackwell

Trevor himself has yet to respond to the supposed leaked texts. The drama comes at a particularly interesting time for him, as rumors have cropped up that he’s been in Season 2 of Netflix’s dating series Perfect Match.

Netflix

This isn’t the first time Chelsea has found herself at the center of heated discourse during Love Is Blind Season 6. She previously laughed off the backlash she received from fans after comparing herself to Megan Fox in the pods. At another point in the Q&A, Chelsea admitted the final cut didn’t include large parts of her true story.

“Soooooo much hasn't been shown,” Chelsea wrote. “I knew that would be the case. There's a ton of footage and they created our story line they saw fit. Was I emotional and insecure? Absolutely. But my feelings were valid and I wish that was included more. But that's show biz baby.”