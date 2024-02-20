LIB's Chelsea Apologized To Megan Fox For Saying She Looked Like Her

One fleeting comment about a celebrity lookalike set off a wildfire of discourse this season of Love Is Blind. And yes, Chelsea Blackwell is fully aware of all the online chatter. After her remark about looking like Megan Fox sparked controversy among fans, Chelsea had a few lighthearted responses to the drama.

As Chelsea and her crush Jimmy were getting to know each other in the pods, they kind of messed with the cardinal rule of Love Is Blind a bit. Jimmy asked Chelsea which celebrity she resembles, fishing for details about her physical appearance. Her response clearly excited him. She said that people sometimes tell her she looks like Megan Fox.

The remark sparked a heated discourse among viewers, some of whom argued that Chelsea made the comparison to entice Jimmy to propose to her, while others thought the comment was totally blown out of proportion.

Chelsea took matters in her own hands by reaching out to her Megan Fox to apologize. On Feb. 22, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I did reach out to her [Fox], and I was like, 'I'm so sorry I did this to you.” She hasn’t gotten a response — at least, not yet. “I'm just waiting for Megan to respond,” Chelsea added.

Franziska Krug/German Select/Getty Images

Despite the drama, Chelsea seems to be smiling through the mess. As the back-and-forth over her Megan Fox comment raged on, she shared a TikTok grinning and posing with a drink. “Go on a show for love > get your butt dragged through the trenches,” Chelsea captioned the video, nodding to all the drama.

She addressed the issue head-on in another TikTok, jokingly begging her friends who’ve compared her to Megan Fox to come to her defense. “This would be a great time for the people who have ever told me that I resemble her to come forward,” Chelsea said. “Please, I’m begging you.” She captioned the clip: “Will the real Megan Fox please stand up.”

Netflix

Chelsea’s TikToks made light of the situation, but she also shared a heavier statement in her Instagram Stories. The Love Is Blind star reposted a message from a hometown friend, which called out how “people are so mean here on the internet” and reminded viewers that “it’s a show y’all, we need to cool it.”

Here’s hoping Megan Fox weighs in on the discussion soon to clear the air once and for all.