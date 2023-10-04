At this point, Love Is Blind superfans already know each season has a few more engagements than are actually shown, but it’s sounding like one unshown Season 5 couple made it all the way to the altar — despite the show completely cutting out their love story. Some suspicious screenshots, Instagram posts, and marriage records all indicate that Renee and Carter, two of the bigger personalities in the pods, did get engaged, and even went to Mexico, but Love Is Blind edited around their romance. And fans think they’ve cracked the case on why one of Season 5’s engaged couples was totally deleted.

Compared to previous seasons, Love Is Blind Season 5 seems to have very few central couples. One of the reasons for that may be that one of the engagements the show was planning on following had to be deleted. It seems Renee, an outgoing veterinarian who was pretty heavily featured in the first batch of episodes, and Carter, a joke-cracking construction worker, got engaged in the pods, and even got to go to Mexico with the other three couples.

Renee seemed to confirm her relationship with Carter by sharing a meme on Instagram, and even hinted that they went to Mexico by posted a photo of herself on the beach with one of the show’s signature goblets, writing about her “vacay” right after the Mexico episodes dropped on Netflix.

Viewers have also been posting screenshots of the Mexico episodes on TikTok, pointing out someone who appears to be Carter sitting on the beach with the couples.

Most revealing of all, fans tracked down Renee and Carter’s marriage license by searching a county clerk’s marriage records online. The records show that the couple was issued a license, but that it was returned, indicating they didn’t go through with the wedding.

So, why erase a couple that went all the way to the altar? One viral theory is that Renee was secretly dating someone else the whole time, and production found out.

The basis for this theory is another wedding record, which shows Renee got married to another man at the start of 2023, a little over half a year after the Love Is Blind weddings took place.

The theory isn’t too strong, since Renee definitely could have found a new love in the months since she and Carter had ended things, but as of right now, fans are looking for any explanation as to why Love Is Blind would completely erase what seems to be a central couple.

We might just have to wait until the reunion to get the real answers.