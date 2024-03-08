Chelsea and Jimmy’s relationship may have been a hot mess on Love Is Blind Season 6, but were they able to work things out after the show? Surprisingly, the former couple may have gotten back together, despite all those massive fights and climactic breakup. At least, that’s what a recent video of the duo is suggesting. Here’s why fans think the ex-fiancés are giving their love story a second chance.

A couple days after the Season 6 finale aired, which showed Jimmy dumping Chelsea ahead of their wedding after one last fight, a suspicious video of the two went viral on TikTok. A server at a Florida restaurant caught Chelsea and Jimmy grabbing a bite together on what looked like a date. The reality stars confirmed the meetup themselves when they both posted Instagram Stories from the restaurant at the same table.

If the two really are back in a relationship, it would be pretty surprising to everyone who watched their journey on Love Is Blind. Though they had a strong connection in the pods, things started going south for Jimmy and Chelsea almost immediately once they tried to date in the real world. They fought constantly, spurred on by Chelsea’s insecurity over Jimmy potentially being more interested in his other connection, and Jimmy’s poor communication skills.

Netflix

Ultimately, they called off their engagement after Jimmy told Chelsea he was hurt that she revealed he had slept with one of his female friends in the past on camera — something he told her he wanted to keep private. Chelsea accused Jimmy of wasting her time, saying that she thinks he always knew he was planning to turn her down from the start.

It was an incredibly tumultuous breakup, but one that Chelsea recently revealed she has healed from. She shared that she started going to therapy for the first time after filming the show, and that she’s now in “the best spot I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Hm, could a rekindled romance be part of why Chelsea’s in such a good place? We won’t know for sure until the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion airs on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13 at 9 p.m. ET.