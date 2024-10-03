Love Is Blind Cut Leo & Brittany's Story Because They Weren't "Authentic"

Love Is Blind hit viewers with a pretty wild fake-out at the end of Season 7’s pods. Although Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski got engaged, their journey after the proposal was not filmed. Instead, a message flashed on screen saying that the couple decided to end things after a few weeks of their engagement. So, what happened? And why wasn’t Netflix filming it?

Showrunner Chris Coelen shed some light on that second question. He told Variety that the show only really has the budget to follow five couples, which they can sometimes stretch to six (as was the case this season). Out of the seven engagements, the producers decided to cut Leo and Brittany after agreeing that they were the least likely to get married.

“When we make that decision as to who to follow, if we have more couples that got engaged, we make a decision as to which couples we think are authentic,” Coelen said. “And when I say authentic, I mean most authentically likely to actually be at the altar and say ‘I do.’ Who is really genuinely on that path? We felt, at the time, that the six couples we did end up following were the ones that felt more, on a gut level, had a real shot to say ‘I do’ — that they were really invested in saying ‘I do.’ The couple that I think we felt least likely to do that were Leo and Brittany. So, we made a decision not to follow them after the pods ended.”

Netflix

Turns out, that instinct was correct. Brittany detailed how her relationship with Leo fizzled out in the weeks after the show in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Once we got to Miami, we just felt the disconnect,” Brittany said. “One night we had a very mutual conversation of like, ‘OK clearly some shift is happening here, and maybe we are just good friends.’ There is no bad blood or anything.”

“There wasn't anything major that happened,” Brittany continued. "Honestly, I sometimes wish there was, because maybe it would give a better explanation to why things didn't work out. It's really just, you know when it's right and you just know when it's not, and we're better off as friends.”