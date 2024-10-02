Nick From Love Is Blind Used To Be A Star Athlete

Every season of Love Is Blind, there’s always that one guy who dominates the pods. For Season 7, that charismatic charmer was Nick Dorka. Although some of the women saw his “smooth talking” as a red flag in the pods, he did manage to sweep Hannah Jiles off of her feet pretty quickly. Part of the reason was him dropping the detail that he used to be a football star, putting the image of the cheerleader dating the quarterback into Hannah’s head right away. Here’s the truth about Nick’s athletic past.

Nick was a kicker and punter for The College of William & Mary, which he enrolled in in 2013. He only played for about two and a half seasons, having been redshirted as a freshman and missing out on most of his senior year due to an injury. Still, he achieved the honor of being named second team All-American in 2015.

Nowadays, Nick’s football career is in the rearview, as he focuses on an exciting new business (Hannah must be thankful, considering she quit her job to be on Love Is Blind).

Nick Went From Realtor To Reality

Nick currently works as a realtor for Long & Foster Real Estate in McLean, Virginia. His profile on the company’s website reveals he’s lived in the Northern Virginia area all his life.

Netflix

He’s Not Afraid To Get Creative With His Real Estate Ads

Most of Nick’s Instagram account is devoted to his business. He often posts new homes on the market or celebratory pics with new homeowners. Among the grid, there are also a handful of silly, clever ads for his services — one standout being a video in which he dusts off his football skills to punt a ball over an available property before showing it off.

He’s An Aquarius

Nick was listed as being 28 while filming Love Is Blind, but he’s now 29. His Netflix bio reveals that he is an Aquarius.