Tyler Francis dropped a bombshell on camera during Love Is Blind Season 7, but the full breadth of his reveal played out on social media. The woman claiming to be the mother of Tyler’s children provided some receipts, along with a shady remark about him. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

At the end of Episode 9, Tyler told his fiancée Ashley Adionser that he had three kids. It’s something he had not revealed to Ashley until just a couple weeks before their wedding, so it totally threw her for a loop. On the show, Tyler tried to soften the situation by saying the kids were created through sperm donation, as he was helping another couple start their family. However, the conversation seemed to hint Tyler may have a closer relationship with the kids and their mother than he was letting on.

Fans had already picked up on some suspicious activity prior to the big reveal. A couple days before the episode dropped, a woman named Lovetta Thomas posted a collection of photos of Tyler with her children. She captioned it with some very pointed hashtags, including “#whothrowstheirkidsawayforashow” and “#deadbeatdad.”

Netflix

From Lovetta’s video, it certainly sounds like the situation is a lot more involved that Tyler may have been letting on to Ashley, at least in the scene that was shown on Love Is Blind. Lovetta replied to a few comments on TikTok about Tyler’s relationship with the children. “He hadn’t spoken to them in a year,” Lovetta wrote in one response. “And yes they ask about him. Ask to call him. Ask when he’s coming.”

The drama also prompted viewers to call back to one telling moment from an earlier conversation between Tyler and Ashley. During their trip to Mexico, Tyler warned Ashley that she might have to deal with people in his life badmouthing him. “Just prepare. There’ll be people like, ‘He is not that nice,’” he said. “You never know who comes out of the woodworks.”

The moment has since gone viral, with viewers pointing to the remarks as an omen of the drama that was to come.