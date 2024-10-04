The honeymoon period of Love Is Blind always tends to be a bit awkward. It’s the first time engaged couples are really seeing what life with their new partner will look like, and for Season 7’s Hannah Jiles, there were several red flags that popped up during her getaway with fiancé Nick Dorka. One of the most uncomfortable was his resistance to talking about sex on camera.

During the trip, Nick claimed to the group that he and Hannah were presumably the only couple who hadn’t had sex yet. But Hannah revealed in a conversation with the women that wasn’t true. Now, Hannah tells Elite Daily that she believes Nick simply wasn’t “comfortable” with speaking about their intimate times.

“Nick has a certain way about him where he doesn't want to talk about that stuff,” Hannah says. “I'm completely comfortable with it. But he just doesn't feel comfortable talking about it, or maybe he doesn't want that to be out. We just have different communication styles and openness when it comes to that.”

The friction built up so much that Hannah wrote a list of all the things she didn’t like about Nick, which he later found in their hotel room. Nick recently said Hannah should have spoken to him face-to-face about her issues, but Hannah stands by her decision to write her problems down.

“I needed the note for myself to express those things,” Hannah says. “I write stuff down a lot. It just helps me process things. It wasn't meant for him to find; it was something I wanted to talk about with him later. But he found it. So then it was like, yes, let’s have a face-to-face conversation.”

Netflix

The problems between Hannah and Nick started before Mexico, though. After meeting for the first time after the pods, Hannah confessed that she felt Nick hadn’t been truthful in how he was presenting himself to her.

“I definitely felt he was misleading,” Hannah says. “Because even the smallest things that he says about himself, I paint this picture of him in my head. And when he wasn't that exact person, I felt like I was lied to. It took me a second to adjust.”

Most notably, Nick compared his looks to Henry Cavill during one conversation in the pods. Upon finally seeing him, Hannah did not notice a resemblance. “I don't really think so,” Hannah replies when asked if Nick and Cavill look similar. “But I mean, if he thinks he looks like Henry Cavill, that's great. We all can see things differently. And he's a great-looking guy, just maybe not Henry Cavill.”