Hannah Jiles had a bit of a journey in finding her perfect match. Before she decided to say “I do” to Nick Dorka on Season 7 of Love Is Blind, the Washington D.C. native originally though Leo Braudy was a better fit for her. “It was hard for me to decide, and Leo was interesting,” Hannah tells Elite Daily. “We had quirky conversations where we could just talk about weird things I never had conversations about before, and you only saw a small part of that. That's what intrigued me so much about Leo.”

However, their romance just wasn’t in the cards. And now that Hannah is finally able to see both sides of the situation, she’s realizing things she hadn’t noticed before. Like, how often Leo brought up his finances in the pods. “It's weird seeing it back. I see that he gets the hate and stuff, but watching him, I guess I’m just picking up on more things that maybe you didn't see,” Hannah says. “I didn't realize he talked about money as much as he did. I didn't notice it. But I guess he did.”

Things started going south when Hannah learned Leo was also getting serious with Brittany Wisniewski. “I knew he was dating someone else, but when I found out it was Brittany, I was just like, ‘Oh, crap,’” Hannah says. “I thought, you just have someone that's very sure of you and you have someone that's still confused. So who do you pick? The one that is really sure of you or the one that's confused?”

Despite their brutal breakup in the pods, Hannah says her opinion on Leo hasn’t changed since watching the episodes back. “There's no hard feelings. It is what it is, we weren't meant for each other,” Hannah says. “It doesn't change my perception of him because I kind of knew that was him. So seeing it doesn't change anything.”