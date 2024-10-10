Monica Davis’ breakup with Stephen Richardson was one of the most explosive moments of Love Is Blind Season 7, but it also left viewers with a lot of questions. Like, was the “sleep test” Stephen was supposedly at real? How much money did he owe Monica? And most importantly, what did his text messages to the other girl actually say?

The show left these queries unanswered, but Monica is clearing them up. “I stumbled upon the texts totally coincidentally. I actually think that it was the universe delivering them to me,” she tells Elite Daily, detailing how she discovered the messages by opening Stephen’s phone to respond to a text they’d been expecting from fellow cast member Garrett Josemans. Garrett and his fiancée Taylor Krause had been coordinating a time to drop off some baked treats for the couple, Monica says.

“Stephen stepped away to go to the bathroom, and his phone went off. I saw it was Garrett saying, ‘We'll be there in five minutes,’” Monica says. “So I said, ‘Oh, babe, Garrett just texted you.’ The next thing you know I'm in his text messages and I see a girl's name at the top. Something in my gut told me to click it.”

What she found made her feel like she’d been “hit by a ton of bricks.” “The texts went far back and they said a lot of very sexual things,” Monica says. On the show, Monica and Taylor described the messages as “disgusting” and “evil.” Monica reveals one of the texts that concerned her the most: “‘No one's ever been able to satisfy my kinks the way that you do.’ I remember reading that one specifically,” Monica says.

The timing of the texts made Monica question if Stephen was really at a sleep test the night before, as he’d claimed. But now she knows that truth. “It's been cleared up. He was taking a sleep test,” she says. “He sent me a picture when he was there, and I did a whole extra level of stalking to confirm the location and time of the photo. He was really there.”

I feel like he pulled a fast one on me.

However, Monica doesn’t feel Stephen was very honest with her about his career. He lost a contract job as an electrician after returning from the pods, something that took her by surprise. “I had no idea that there was a possibility he wouldn't have a job,” Monica says. “He never mentioned his work wasn't consistent. I feel like he pulled a fast one on me. I actually think he maybe had an idea that he would come back and not have a job waiting for him, and he didn’t tell me that.”

Because of Stephen losing his job, Monica helped keep him afloat financially. So when the breakup happened, she demanded he Venmo her the money she’d given him back. “It was a couple hundred dollars,” Monica reveals. “He actually threw in a couple extra bucks. He rounded up the total by 25, which made me stick to my stomach, because it was like, he felt bad.”

Monica confirms she has spoken to Stephen since they finished filming, but wants to save the details of that conversation for the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion, which will air on Netflix on Oct. 30.