Meg & Mason Drop A Relationship Update At The Love Is Blind Reunion

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion.

Meg Fink and Mason Horacek didn’t exactly have the expected Love Is Blind romance. Although they formed a connection within the pods, they ended things on a sour note when Meg discovered that Mason was also seriously pursuing Madison Errichiello. Despite the breakup, the two found each other once again shortly after the pods. But did their rekindled relationship actually last? The two gave an update on where they stand during the Season 8 reunion.

As fans saw during the first batch of Season 8 episodes, Meg and Mason had a uniquely strong bond in the pods, bonding over conspiracy theories and movie taste. However, when Meg learned that Mason was leaning towards Madison as the engagement date approached, she became worried that she’d always wonder if she was just a second choice for Mason if she married him. That apprehension led Meg to walk away from the pods single, leaving Mason despite Madison having ended things with him.

But they couldn’t stay apart for too long. When the whole cast reunited at the ski lodge bar in the middle of the season, Meg and Mason revealed they had started seeing one another outside of the show. Meg told her castmates she DMed Mason shortly after the pods to check in with him, and they quickly decided to give their connection a second chance without the marital pressure.

Netflix

They didn’t provide too many details about their romance during that brief interaction — and there was still some lingering Madison drama hanging around them — so fans grew curious about just how serious this relationship really could be. And they finally got their answer at the reunion special.

There, Meg and Mason confirmed that they are no longer dating, but they’re best friends. Mason said they tried dating a couple of times in the last year but both felt like something was off so decided to call it off and remain friends. “I feel like I got the best situation from having Meg in my life,” Mason said. “I don’t know what I’d do without you.”