The heat hasn’t died down after the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion. After Madison Errichiello had a tense exchange with Meg Fink (as well as her one-time connections Mason Horacek and Alex Brown), fans noticed that Meg began throwing shade to another cast member over Instagram. Right after the reunion aired, Meg posted to her story: “Realizing the one person who should’ve been called out was protected... again.”

Madison says this remark was about her. “She has her feelings about it — that's fine. Part of me is just like, I wish she would just come out and say it,” the 28-year-old artist says. “I don’t even know what she’s talking about. I really don’t have beef. I’m so ready to move on.”

At the reunion, Madison felt she was on “constant defense” as Meg, Mason, and Alex all laid into her. “I didn't get to ask any of my own questions,” Madison says. “There was no closure there.”

The back and forth was cut short when hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey abruptly moved on to a different conversation topic, suggesting that the foursome try to work out their differences after the show. That’s something that Madison is pretty sure won’t happen.

Netflix

“I don't think any of us are interested in talking about it,” Madison says. “We didn't really talk in the first place. I don't even have Mason's number. It was never like we were close enough that we would just meet up and talk about anything anyway.”

There may be no hope for reconciliation, but Madison teases that she may not be finished releasing receipts. At the reunion, she showed off a few screenshots to support her claim that Alex talked behind Meg and Mason’s back, adding a bit more context afterward. And while she is ready to move on from the mess, she also knows a good opportunity when she sees one.

“It's kind of exhausting to have to defend what I already know to be true,” Madison says. “I don't know that I would necessarily change anyone's mind by bringing them out, but I have been thinking if I ever got on a podcast like Call Her Daddy, I would bring out the receipts.”