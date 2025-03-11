Madison Errichiello made sure to come into the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion with the receipts she would need. But apparently, not all of her text message screenshots were shown in the final edit. Shortly after reading off her armpit-full of damning texts from former flame Alex Brown, she took to Instagram to share a “key part” of the messages that she claims Netflix “edited out” of the reunion special.

Madison’s heated back-and-forth with Alex, Mason Horacek, and Meg Fink was one of the most chaotic fights in a particularly explosive reunion. Not only did she accuse Mason of manipulating her in the pods — leading her on to believe she was who he wanted to propose to, when he actually continued dating Meg outside the show — but she also called out her other connection, Alex, for being hypocritical in his views on Mason and Meg’s relationship.

On the show, Alex and Madison’s relationship fell apart because Alex defended Mason after Madison revealed she was hurt by his actions. But in the reunion, Madison brought out texts she’d received from Alex, in which Alex seemed to mock Mason and Meg’s relationship shortly after the pods.

While Alex denied speaking badly about Mason and Meg behind their backs, Madison apparently was not done reading through her receipts. A day after the reunion, Madison posted a screenshot she read from on the show, but included an additional message that wasn’t show. After Alex told her Mason and Meg wore their prepared first impression outfits when they met up after the pods, Madison emphasized that she wrote back, “So cute tho i hope it works out for them.” She called her text a “key part of the receipts that got edited out” of the reunion.

While this new detail doesn’t really add much to her accusations against Alex, it’s seemingly meant to highlight that Madison had no ill will against Mason and Meg’s post-show relationship. Although, that romance didn’t really go the distance. Mason and Meg revealed at the reunion that while they’re still close friends, they decided to end the romantic aspect of their connection in the year since filming.