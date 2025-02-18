Love Is Blind's Madison Reveals Her Response If Alex Had Proposed

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from Love Is Blind Season 8, Episode 6.

Some love stories were never meant to make it out of the Love Is Blind pods. Thus was the case for Madison Errichiello and Alex Brown, who seemed to form a really strong connection with one another... until everything fell apart in the end. After a fraught chat about attachment styles and a volatile disagreement over a recent breakup, the almost-couple ended things without an engagement. But, Madison has since revealed what she would have said if Alex did end up popping the question.

During their final date in the pods, Madison and Alex came to the conclusion that they had not reached a point to get engaged. This followed a tense back and forth in which Alex defended fellow contestant Mason Horacek after Madison recently broke up with him. But even without that argument, Madison was prepared to turn Alex down if he proposed.

“In that moment, no," Madison told E! of her hypothetical response. "Up until that date, I was thinking about a proposal for sure. I wasn't necessarily sure about our relationship. There wasn't enough there that I think we could have moved forward with.”

Netflix

Not that Madison was expecting a proposal. "There was no shock to me," the painter said. "I was disappointed, for sure, but I wasn't surprised."

She admitted that she just wasn’t ready to take that next step that her fellow contestants were taking just yet. "I came into the pod and I'm having a hard time, because I have been hearing a lot of my castmates saying, 'Oh, I said I love you' and things like that," she said. "Obviously, that gets me thinking. I was honest with him again, and I was like, 'You know what? I just don't think that I'm ready to say I love you.' And he felt the same way."

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8 release Fridays on Netflix.