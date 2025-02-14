Spoiler alert: This post discusses events within the first three episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8.

If any contestant truly encapsulates the Love Is Blind experience in Season 8, it’s Madison. In the pods, she stuck between two guys, forced to blindly choose which connection is more important to her. She has a deeply emotional but sometimes difficult relationship with Alex, and a more sexually charged but strategically complicated bond with Mason. She revealed a lot about herself within the pods, but there’s so much more to the painter that wasn’t on the show.

For one thing, Madison has another job besides just being an artist. Also, the nature of her paintings are a bit spicier than viewers may have expected. Here’s the real deal with Madison outside Love Is Blind.

Madison Specializes In Suggestive Art

While Madison did frequently mention she’s a painter, she never really specified what kind of paintings she creates. Here pieces tend to lean into the erotic territory, ranging from nude bodies to playfully cheeky fruit arrangements.

Madison’s Other Job Is More Technical

When she’s not painting, Madison also works as the social media manager for Collegis Education, a higher education technology service company, per her LinkedIn.

Madison’s Dog Has His Own Instagram

Madison mentioned her beloved French bulldog Henri a few time on Love Is Blind. Turns out, she loves the pooch so much, she made him his own adorable IG account: @henrisleeps.

Madison Is A Fiery Leo

Madison is 28 years old. Her exact birthday isn’t clear, but it appears to be in early August — she posted a photo dump celebrating her 28th birthday on August 5. That makes her a charismatic Leo.