Mason Horacek would probably rather be behind the cameras than in front of them — not only because he’s an experienced cinematographer, but also to get out of the the awkward love triangle he’s found himself in. On Love Is Blind Season 8, the 33-year-old Taurus was faced with a tough decision in the pods. He formed strong bonds with both Madison and Meg, which became more complicated when Meg found out about his connection with Madison. But in real life, the only drama Mason cares about is that of the theatrical nature.

As Mason mentioned in the pods, he works as a cinematographer and editor, and he’s received some impressive recognition for his work, including a Midwest Broadcast Journalism Award and a selection for the Sioux Empire Film Festival.

He’s also the Director of Photography for his video production company. And yes, if you’ve already become a Mason fan from watching Love Is Blind, there is some merchandise you can already purchase.

Mason Has His Own Merch

Mason’s company, aptly named Mason Movies, has a store where you can buy hats, T-shirts, and hoodies the feature the “Mason Movies” name, logo, and the phrase “Movie Gang.”

Mason’s Other Job Is In Marketing

In addition to Mason Movies, Mason also works as a senior video producer and editor at the marketing firm Lawrence & Schiller. His bio on the company’s website states that “his day can include anything from shooting and editing to deploying drones or even setting up laser lights in our production center to experiment with new shooting techniques.”

His Instagram Showcases His Film Work

It’s clear from just one glance at Mason’s Instagram that he’s all about his work. His entire grid is filled with snippets of his short films and video campaigns, to the point where it’s very rare that he ever posts images of himself.