Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from Love Is Blind Season 8, Episodes 10-12. So far, Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga seem to be one of the strongest couples on Love Is Blind Season 8, but that’s not to say they haven’t hit some roadblocks. In the pods, Sara pushed Ben to clarify his stance on social issues like LGBTQ+ rights and Black Lives Matter — and while at the time he assured her that he supported equality, the topic has continued to be a point of friction between them in the weeks leading up to their wedding.

In Episode 11, Sara accompanied Ben to a service at his church in Minneapolis. Shortly afterward, she told him she watched a service online and found out the church had “traditional” views on sexual identity. Ben admitted he didn’t know his church’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights, and Sara seemed frustrated. Now, she tells Elite Daily she feels like Ben was being “protective” of his church and wasn’t giving her straightforward answers.

“I tried talking to him on and off camera about all these things,” the 29-year-old oncology nurse says. “I understand that these conversations are hard. They're uncomfortable, and it's touchy, and everyone is very different in their views, and that is totally OK. But I do remember off camera, Ben told me he just didn't want to speak for his church. So I was protecting him, and he was protecting himself. And ultimately, it put me in a really hard spot because I still needed to get an answer.”

Courtesy of Netflix

Looking back, Sara wishes she had gotten more clarity from him in that moment. “I wish Ben was a little more vulnerable in that way with me,” she says. “It would've made things a lot more clear and easy between us. Everyone's on a different path, which I totally understand, and I respect that, but having those conversations, I just wasn't getting enough in return.”

The couple didn’t reach a resolution on the issue before the wedding, and Episode 12 ends with a cliffhanger about Sara’s decision. Tune into the finale episode on March 7 to see who says “I do.”