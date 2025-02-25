The Minneapolis-based Season 8 of Love Is Blind has quickly become known for its lengthy pods episodes, which managed to stuff in more tricky love triangles and hard choices than ever before. It turns out there were so many messy entanglements, not all of them made it to air. Oncology nurse Sara Carton, 29, tells Elite Daily she and her eventual fiancé Ben Mezzenga were involved in a love square with another couple who also wound up getting engaged.

Though all viewers saw was Sara and Ben falling for one another in the pods, she revealed there was a more complex story that wasn’t shown. “Joey [Leveille] was my No. 2 up until the second-to-last day,” Sara says. “And Monica [Danús] was talking to Ben until the second-to-last day also. We all had this love square.”

Sara had no idea of the overlap until the day before engagements. “I found out through another girl, and then Monica and I talked about it,” she says.

Although the situation could have been tense, she and Monica worked things out peacefully. “There was no drama between us. I think [producers] were probably hoping for that, but no, it was very cordial,” she says. “We were whispering to each other who we wanted, and we just ultimately all decided to choose one another. It worked out perfectly.”

Netflix

At the end of the pods, Sara and Ben got engaged, as did Monica and Joey. Sara says her final decision came down to the different types of connections she had with Ben and Joey. “Joey felt like a best friend. I felt really comfortable and safe with him, but in a friendly way,” Sara says. “But with Ben, we were flirting. We’d tell dirty jokes to make each other laugh. It just made me feel differently. I wanted to be next to Ben and cuddle, whereas with Joey, I’d just love to hang.”