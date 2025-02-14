Spoiler alert: This post discusses events within the first four episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8.

The social media drama kicked off sooner than ever with Season 8 of Love Is Blind. Even before the season began, gossip had flooded TikTok about the men that had been cast. In particular, Ben Mezzenga’s name was being mentioned a lot in the comments. Well, Ben acknowledged all the speculation with his own TikTok. With all this chatter surrounding the 28-year-old, here’s everything to know about him.

In the pods, Ben formed an initial connection with Sara, although they didn’t exactly align on political or religious views. While Sara had issues with the Catholic church specifically over its views on LGBTQ+ communities, Ben expressed that he’d prefer to have a partner who goes to church with him each week. Even more troubling, when Sara emphasized how important political engagement and activism is to her following the murder of George Floyd and Donald Trump’s presidency, Ben stated his indifference towards politics, revealing he didn’t vote in the last election.

Yeah, things seemed to be off to a rocky start for Ben and Sara, and if the social media rumors are right, then it might not get much easier.

Ben’s TikTok Drama, Explained

A couple weeks before Season 8 aired, a TikTok video went viral of a woman calling out the Minneapolis cast as the “most narcissistic men who will do anything for fame.” She singled out one “horrific man” in particular, claiming she and several other women have “horror stories” about him.

While she didn’t name this person, the details she did reveal seem to point to Ben. She said this man went to University of Minnesota, where he was a star baseball player, and then went into real estate.

A couple days after that video was posted, Ben shared his first TikTok in a year and a half. Over his Love Is Blind poster, he lip-synced to the popular “Am I the drama?” TikTok sound.

Ben’s Real Job Is Multi-Faceted

On Love Is Blind, Ben is listed as a developer. His LinkedIn states that he’s self-employed as a real estate developer and agent, and that he also works as a sales consultant for the software company Jamf.

He’s A Former Baseball Star

Throughout his four years at the University of Minnesota, Ben was a star athlete on the baseball team.