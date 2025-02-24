By now, Love Is Blind superfans are well aware that the reality dating series tends to cut out a few engagements in order to focus each season on a manageable cast of couples. But Season 8 is a bit different. In the past, the romances that didn’t make the final edit all had bad endings, so it made sense to turn the cameras away from them. However, the latest unaired love story is still going strong to this day.

After the new season of Love Is Blind premiered on Feb. 14, two contestants that viewers probably won’t recognize revealed the experiment was a huge success for them... even if they surprisingly didn’t get any screen time.

“Love is blind… and so was my screen time,” Kylie Schuelke captioned an Instagram video showing her very few appearances in the pod episodes. “But trust me—I had a great time and wouldn’t trade this experience for anything!”

She’s not kidding about that last statement. The 28-year-old medical student also confirmed she found love with fellow contestant Brian Sumption, a 30-year-old wine bar owner. “From the pods to reality,” the two shared in a lovey-dovey joint post, which ended in a photo of them locking lips.

Another post from Kylie confirmed the romantic pics were taken recently at a Love Is Blind watch party hosted by Brian’s Troubadour Wine Bar.

Netflix

Kylie and Brian’s situation stands out from other deleted engagements, since they’re still in love nearly a year after filming. On top of that, Season 8’s pod episodes heavily focused on love triangles that wound up not leading to any engagements, causing many commenters on Kylie and Brian’s post to wonder why the series didn’t instead include a successful romance.

Another unaired connection from Season 8 has also been been uncovered online. Some TikTok gossip claims Brittany Dodson got engaged to Mo Ndiaye, and although they decided not to go to Honduras, they did date for a while after the pods before ending things.