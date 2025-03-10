Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale and reunion.

Monica Danús and Joey Leveille seemed to have the perfect romance... until it came time to finally commit. After walking down the aisle at the end of Love Is Blind Season 8, the two lovebirds surprised viewers by agreeing to walk away from the experiment unmarried. Because of the strong connection they’d displayed throughout the series, fans were left to wonder if Monica and Joey might try to keep exploring things together after the show. And the dropped a major update during the reunion.

Monica and Joey’s wedding day didn’t go as smoothly as fans might have thought. Prior to the nuptials, Monica expressed her concerns that Joey hadn’t been as physically affectionate as she hoped, and worried that he could reject her at the altar. For his part, Joey continued to fret over Monica’s sister, who received Joey coldly. He said that she had told him she didn’t support the union, despite giving her blessing.

Though they had one of the most drama-free and fun-filled connections of the season, both Monica and Joey decided they should not jump into marriage just yet. They both said they were not “100%” sure about the relationship at the time, although Monica did later lament that things could have been different if Joey had reassured her more leading up to the wedding.

Though they clearly still had feelings for one another, Joey ended up stating that he didn’t “see a future” of dating Monica after the show.

Monica and Joey finally reunited about a year later at the reunion special, where they revealed what really happened after their failed wedding.

While Joey maintained that he felt he couldn’t get past the “friend zone” with Monica (mainly because of his sister’s disapproval), Monica said she could see Joey’s lack of commitment much more clearly when watching the show back.

“I was embarrassed at myself for not seeing this man was not interested in [me] romantically,” Monica shared.

Monica also said she was surprised to learn that Joey slid into another cast member’s DMs while they were engaged. Joey revealed it was Madison Errichiello he messaged, although he said it was just a friendly exchange. However, Monica rebutted that Joey had told her Madison came onto him at bars, which surprised Madison, who called it a “crazy lie.” Clearly, tons of drama was going on between these two that wasn’t shown on the series.