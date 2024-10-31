Love Is Blind Season 7 had plenty of controversial moments, but Marissa George and Ramses Prashad’s birth control conversation might be the most talked-about scene of the season. In Episode 9, the couple discussed contraceptive methods, and Marissa made it clear that she didn’t want to be on birth control, while Ramses resisted the idea of having “condom sex.”

During their conversation on the show, Ramses asked Marissa, “Do you enjoy condom sex?” He continued, “It’s not really enjoyable, baby. Sex is supposed to be, like, mutually enjoyable.” Despite not wanting to wear a condom, Ramses also said that he wasn’t ready to be a father.

Love Is Blind fans weren’t exactly impressed with Ramses’ take on birth control. On X, formerly called Twitter, one wrote, “Ramses came on this show for some condomless sex, not a wife.”

At the Love Is Blind reunion, Ramses clarified exactly how their contraception convo went. “At no point did I ever try to present Marissa with an ultimatum,” he said. “She had very valid reasons as to why she didn’t want to use hormonal contraception. I’m well aware of the effects it has on a woman’s body, and so I would never try to force that upon her.”

He then went on to say they had conversations about multiple birth control methods. “It was a very nuanced conversation,” he said. “We arrived at sort of a solution that worked best for us, and it wasn’t a situation where I was just being whiny and bratty and like, “Oh I don’t want to use a condom.”

Netflix

It wasn’t the first time the exes spoke out about this particular conversation, clarifying what was said versus what was shown on the show. “Some parts of the birth control conversation didn’t make it on screen,” Marissa wrote on Instagram on Oct. 24, per a screenshot posted on Reddit. “Rams may not always get it right, but he consistently tries to approach sensitive conversations with empathy. Although his initial comments in that conversation didn’t sit well with me, we easily reached an understanding after a longer talk off camera.”

“We agreed to continue using natural birth control by tracking my cycle—a method I’ve relied on for years,” Marissa continued. “Rams downloaded the Flo app and synced it with mine to share the responsibility of tracking my fertility window.”

“If I’d set a boundary about using protection, he would have respected it,” she added. “Just want to make sure that’s clear.”

Marissa also defended Ramses during an Oct. 22 appearance on The Viall Files podcast. “You guys are obviously not seeing the end of the conversation, right?” Marissa recalled. “The conversation about birth control, for example. You aren’t seeing that we talked about vasectomy ... and how he kind of addresses, ‘Wow, I have this male privilege. I should have been more aware.’ You don’t see that type of context.”