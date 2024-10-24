Ramses’ sudden change of heart in the Love Is Blind Season 7 finale didn’t just surprise Marissa, it also shocked everyone who watched their relationship progress. And viewers didn’t get much of an explanation for why he broke things off days before he and Marissa were supposed to get married — just some vague talk about “energies” feeling off. Thankfully, Marissa is shedding some much-needed light on what really happened in that moment.

As he briefly mentioned on Love Is Blind, a phone call Ramses had with his close friend was the beginning of the end for the couple. “Two days before [the breakup], he had talked to a close family friend who used to be close to his ex-wife,” Marissa told Glamour. “And I come home from school one night, and he’s very upset and emotional about his ex-wife. He’s crying, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on, baby?’ And he’s like, ‘I didn’t realize how much I hurt my ex-wife.’ I remember looking at him and thinking, This is somehow going to f*ck us up. That was probably the only time I thought this might not work out.”

“So the next day, he’s just in a different mood,” Marissa continued. “He is not this chatty, lovey guy. I didn’t have class that day, so we were both at home and we aren’t meshing. He’s not listening to me, he’s not talking to me, and I’m starting to feel ignored, and I started to feel like something’s off. And then he calls a friend. And the way he describes me to this friend, I’m just like, ‘Do you even like me?’”

Marissa said Ramses “made [her] sound crazy” on that call with his friend, and she started to sense she was being pushed away.

Another element of the breakup that wasn’t mentioned on the show was the fact that Ramses’ ex-wife was getting married at the time. “She was getting married the same month as us, ironically,” Marissa said. “I said, ‘She’s getting married. She’s moved on. You guys were young. You’re not the same person you were when you were 25 when you married her, and when you guys got divorced years later.’”

Marissa also revealed she suggested taking the wedding off the table and just dating casually rather than ending the whole relationship, but Ramses shot that down. “I offered to not get married,” Marissa said. “We can stay engaged, or we can do everything on our own timeline. We don’t have to move in immediately. That was never the plan anyway. We don’t have to be engaged to date. It was a hard no.”

Months after the breakup, Marissa started talking to Ramses again, and in early 2024 she revealed that she asked if they should give their connection another shot. But once again, Ramses refused. “Like, February or March, I did ask him if he wanted to get back together,” Marissa said. “I’m not really ashamed to say that, because I’m someone who’s like, if you feel it, you feel it, like, what’s the worst that can happen? And he’s like, ‘Nah.’ So after that, we just stopped communication.”