Taylor & Daniel Reveal If They're Still Married After Love Is Blind

Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale and reunion.

If the eighth season of Love Is Blind is anything to go by, the only true hope for a loving romance in Minneapolis is Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings. While every other engaged couple ended up calling off their marriages at the altar, only Taylor and Daniel actually said “I do” to one another, agreeing to a life of lovey-dovey notes, fast-food-themed tattoos, and an unmatched enthusiasm for all things Christmas. But as fans know, even the strongest-seeming Love Is Blind marriages don’t always last. Taylor and Daniel revealed if they’re still living in marital bliss or not during the Season 8 reunion.

Despite one brief Instagram-related bump right after the pods, Daniel and Taylor’s relationship played out like a pure fairytale all throughout Season 8. They met each other’s parents, professed their love for one another on an ice skating rink, and most importantly of all, took some romantic Christmas card photos together to celebrate their shared obsession with the holiday.

It all led to a picture-perfect wedding, in which Taylor and Daniel left all the drama for the other couples as they happily promised to spend the rest of their lives together.

Netflix

Though their love story stood out as the season’s strongest, a whole year had passed since Taylor and Daniel’s wedding took place in March 2024. And a lot can change in a year. So, are Season 8’s only husband and wife still going strong today? They showed up to the reunion special to reveal where they currently stand.

And they didn’t keep their status a mystery for long. They kicked off the special with a big, romantic kiss, and quickly confirmed that they are indeed still madly in love and securely married. They even showed off a cute montage of their year of marriage, including a Christmas-y mistletoe kiss.