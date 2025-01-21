Love Is Blind Stars Ashley & Tyler Are Ending Their Marriage

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis had a rocky road getting down the aisle, and unfortunately, the marriage at the end of the tunnel didn’t last. The Love Is Blind Season 7 stars revealed they are ending their marriage about three months after their love story was televised.

Ashley made the announcement in a Jan. 21 statement to People. "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage," Ashley said. "While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage."

While she did not share the reason for the split, she emphasized that it was a very difficult choice for the former couple. "This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace," Ashley said. "While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Netflix

Though the split comes just a few months after Love Is Blind Season 7 aired, Ashley and Tyler had been married for over a year, since the season was filmed in October 2023.

The pair became one of the more controversial couples of the season when Tyler revealed to Ashley that he had three children just days before their wedding. The drama spilled out into a huge social media mess as the series aired, with the mother of Tyler’s kids explaining the complicated situation of Tyler donating sperm to her.

Despite all of the chatter about their relationship, Ashley and Tyler defended their bond at the reunion, confirming they were still married. But sadly, their status has changed in the months since then.