One of the biggest scandals of Love Is Blind Season 7 happened off-camera. As the season aired, allegations began popping up online that Tyler Francis was lying about his children to his fiancée Ashley Adionser. Despite the apparent deception, the couple ended up getting married in the finale. And at the reunion on Oct. 30, they finally revealed if that marriage was still going strong, or if they ended things.

Just a couple of days before their wedding, Tyler dropped a bombshell on Ashley, revealing he is the father of three children. He told Ashley that he was simply a sperm donor for a friend, and that he does not have a very strong relationship with the children. Though Ashley was initially shocked, she worked through the issue and still married Tyler. However, the apparent mother of the kids claimed on social media that Tyler actually had an incredibly close relationship with the children, which completely disappeared after he went on Love Is Blind.

So, what is the truth? Tyler finally had to clear up the drama at the Season 7 reunion, during which he explained that he had filled Ashley in on all the details about his relationship with his children.

"Ashley knows all this. this is news to the world, this is not news to us,” Tyler said. “I don't owe anyone an explanation but my wife." Ashley agreed with Tyler’s assessment, saying she was upset with the social media chatter about their situation, and it was insulting to her judgement.

Netflix

And of course, Tyler and Ashley had to address the biggest question of all: Are they still together? They revealed that they are still husband and wife.

Ashley and Tyler’s relationship was pretty much the only big question mark for fans going into this reunion, since the season was so full of pre-wedding breakups. They were also very clearly affected by all the social media chatter about Tyler’s personal life, but had to wait until the reunion to really get into it all.