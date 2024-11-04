Love Is Blind's Creator Addresses Those Missing Scenes In Season 7

Season 7 of Love Is Blind gave fans a lot... but it also withheld some important stuff as well. As the season progressed, viewers began to notice that many key moments weren’t being shown. Whole engagements weren’t filmed, inciting incidents for breakups were unpacked after the fact, and major bombshell reveals were done off camera. Amid the backlash, showrunner Chris Coelen emphasized that it wasn’t possible to catch every single wrinkle in a relationship on film.

“I think it’s important to say that we don’t film 24/7,” Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter on Oct. 31. “That’s a lot of time and we don’t want to. We think it’s important that the participant have off-camera time as well as on-camera time. And for them to really get the full picture of who one another is before they get to the altar and make a decision.”

“There’s no way for me to sit here and say I know what people talk about off camera,” he continued.

Coelen went on to say he and his fellow producers always attempt to clarity important off-camera moments when putting the show together.

“Listen, if we were filming, it would’ve been on the show,” he said. “We’re super transparent. There are some producers in the unscripted space whose philosophy is, if it doesn’t happen on camera, it doesn’t happen. That is not my philosophy. The philosophy we have on Love is Blind is whatever happens, we want to do our best to be able to explain what actually happened.”

Netflix

He also said he can understand how missing big moments can be annoying for viewers. “Sometimes that can be frustrating for people. ‘Well, why didn’t we see that?’ Because we weren’t filming,” Coelen said, using Alex and Tim’s multiple unaired disagreements as an example. “As Alex just said publicly, there were certain things Tim wanted to keep off camera. And by the way, probably to their detriments. And again, I don’t know if that’s true, I just know that’s what she said. So we can’t control that. And if that’s something that they’re going to do, then that’s something they’re going to do, but we certainly want to get them to then talk about it.”