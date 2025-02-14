Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 8.

Daniel was having a holly-jolly time developing a festive connection with Taylor in the pods, but once they met IRL, the holiday cheer ended fast. The newly engaged couple were at the center of the big cliffhanger capping off the first drop of Love Is Blind Season 8 episodes, and the drama all revolved around a supposed Instagram photo. So, does the Christmas pic that Taylor was freaking out about really exist? Here’s all the tea on Daniel’s Instagram.

Although Daniel and Taylor seemed to be building one of the strongest connections in the pods, those initial episodes also laid some groundwork for the conflict to come. Their dates stood out for the uncanny similarities between Daniel and Taylor, like their mutual obsession with Christmas and both writing one another love letters on the same day.

At first, Taylor took the synchronicity as destiny, but once she saw Daniel for the first time, she began to rethink that. A day after the reveal, she worried that he had followed her on Instagram months before the experiment, recalling an account with a photo of what seemed to be Daniel posing for a holiday card.

"I just remember seeing this one picture from this account of him being in front of a Christmas tree in a chair with his leg up with a drink,” Taylor said.

Obviously, it’s time for a bit of Insta-stalking.

Daniel’s Instagram Is All About Christmas, & Taylor May Have Combined 2 Photos

When Taylor confronted Daniel about this photo from an account she noticed started following her, he relented that it wasn’t him. He shot back that while he may have a holiday pic in a similat position, the other details don’t match up: "I have a picture of me in front of a fireplace, not a drink in my hand.”

Sure enough, Daniel’s 2020 Christmas photo shows him with his leg up, but he’s holding a book and there isn’t a Christmas tree in the shot.

However, there may be a chance Taylor combined two of his festive pics in her memory. In Daniel’s 2021 Christmas photo, he’s holding a glass of wine in front of a miniature Christmas tree.

Daniel’s Real Job Is In Finance

Daniel is listed as a sales account executive on Love Is Blind. It appears that he works in sales at Popular Equipment Finance, a financing and leasing company based in Edina, Minnesota.