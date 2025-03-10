Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Love Is Blind Season 8 finale and reunion.

Quite a few of the engaged couples on Love Is Blind Season 8 didn’t end up going through with their planned weddings, but one of the imploded marriages was by far the most dramatic. Virginia Miller and Devin Buckley’s relationship hit a few hurdles in the weeks since they connected in the pods, but it still seemed like they were both ready to say “I do” on the big day. So when Virginia told Devin she wasn’t ready to take that step (after he’d just confirmed he was all-in on marriage), the whole room erupted in tears.

The cut-short ceremony obviously threw a giant wrench in Virginia and Devin’s relationship, but was it enough to completely end their connection for good? They finally told the whole story of where they stand now — one year after the non-wedding — during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion.

After Virginia’s surprising decision to not marry Devin, she explained the red flags she was seeing. She specifically mentioned that Devin would avoid deeper conversations about politics, and that their sexual relationship also had problems. Their political differences were highlighted in earlier conversations on the show, as was Devin’s trepidation around signing a pre-nuptial agreement, which Virginia had insisted upon.

Netflix

While the other non-wedded couples of the season didn’t have too huge of reactions when they agreed to call things off at the altar, Devin broke down in tears, clearly shaken by Virginia’s decision. The shock and sadness spread to Devin’s whole family, and even members of Virginia’s family were caught off-guard by the choice.

Because so many people were deeply affected by the wedding breakup, it wasn’t immediately clarified if Virginia still wanted to explore things with Devin more casually, or if calling off the marriage also meant ending their whole relationship.

She finally explained things at the reunion. “ I felt like I got there emotionally with Devin ... but we just were not in alignment about certain things,” Virginia said. When pressed by host Nick Lachey about what she meant, Virginia said Devin had certain views he didn’t want to discuss on camera. She then went on to clarify that she supported the LGBTQ+ community, the right to abortion, and respect for other religions.

That wasn’t all — Virginia said that the night before the wedding, she went to Devin’s hotel room and saw a note from his ex-girlfriend (Devin said this was an ex he had been friends with for years, and that the letter had nothing to do with their past relationship).

The couple was also given a $1,000 dollar check by Devin’s mom’s boss as a wedding present, but according to Virginia, Devin never told her about the money. Devin countered that he was holding onto the check until they got married.

Finally, she claimed he stopped answering her phone calls after the wedding, but then told all their mutual friends that Virginia ghosted him. Devin denied this.