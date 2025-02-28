Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from Love Is Blind Season 8, Episodes 10-12. Love Is Blind’s Dave Bettenburg is a big fan of his sister, Nikki (Nicole) Bettenburg. Throughout Season 8 of the Netflix reality show, Dave has brought her up on a regular basis — specifically, expressing concerns that Nikki would be unaccepting of his relationship with Lauren O’Brien.

Even in the pods, before Dave and Lauren saw each other face-to-face, his worries about his sister came up. When they broached topic of taking their relationship to the next level (i.e. getting engaged), Dave discussed how his sister might react. “It’s terrifying to me. Part of what’s freaking me out too is my sister. I don’t want her to freak out. I love her so much. I really hope she can find a way to understand this,” he told Lauren at the time.

His relationship with his sister continued to be a topic of conversation after they exited the pods. “I feel like she’s calmed down a lot since I’ve had my phone back. I’ve been able to just talk to her about how easy it’s been for me and you to coexist,” Dave told Lauren when she asked how things were going. “She was nervous that I was gonna meet some girl that was just some lunatic reality-TV-chasing girl.”

He also told her, “I feel like I've just always wanted somebody that's like cool like she is. So, yeah, she's great.”

When Lauren’s former friend-with-benefits sparked trouble for the couple, Dave considered his sister’s feelings again. “The sh*tty and tricky thing for me has been my sister knows now. She heard that Lauren has had a boyfriend going into this,” he said in a confessional. “My sister, again, she already had her doubts about this and concerns.”

Dave and Lauren broke up before heading down the altar, and Lauren never met her then-fiancé’s family. TLDR; there are still plenty of questions surrounding Nikki. Here’s everything to know about Dave’s sister — so far, at least.

Nikki’s Instagram

Instagram: @davidbettenburg

Nikki’s Instagram (@nikbett) is private, but Dave has tagged her in a few posts. “Teammates for life,” he captioned one sibling photo from 2015. In 2016, he shared a birthday post for her. “Happy 27th birthday to the real MVP since day 1! Don't count the days, make the days count (since you're old AF). Love you fam,” he captioned the photos.

How She Feels About The Show

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Dave defended his close relationship with his sister during a Feb. 18 episode of The Viall Files. “The internet is just insane because apparently having a good relationship with your sister is a bad thing,” he said on the podcast. “Sorry, she’s cool. Whatever.”

He also shared what his sister thinks about the show. “I think she’s doing OK. If she was struggling with it, she would have been talking with me and texting me a lot. I think she’s doing alright,” he added.

Lauren Wrote Nikki A Letter

Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Lauren discussed Dave’s sister during a Feb. 28 interview with Us Weekly, commenting on why the two never met. “With all of the noise happening and all of the conversations happening, I think she was just like, ‘I don’t wanna be part of this.’ I think his sister was making these decisions based on what Dave was telling her and how Dave was viewing our relationship at the time,” Lauren told the outlet. “So I don’t think he really tried to make that happen. I think his sister was being a protective older sister who wanted the best for him and was basing her decisions on what her brother was telling her.”

Apparently, Lauren did write Nikki a letter, which Dave never delivered. “[In the letter], I talked about Dave and I’s story and how crazy it is and things that I loved about him and I just wanted to normalize us,” she explained to Us. “I just want it to be like, ‘I’m normal. We’re normal. This is a crazy situation that we’re in, but I’d love a relationship with you.’”