Love Is Blind's Sara Reveals The Unshown Reason She Dumped Ben

On Love Is Blind Season 8, Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga made it all the way to the altar before splitting up. During the wedding episode, Sara told Ben that she could not say “I do” — explaining that she felt they were not on the “same wavelength” and had different values. In an interview with Us Weekly, published March 7, Sara gave more insight into her decision to dump Ben.

According to her, a viral TikTok played a major role in her choice. “The TikTok was hard. The TikTok is when I was like, ‘I have a lot more I need to get to know about Ben.’ I don’t want that to make it seem like that was my decision-maker because I continued moving forward thinking, ‘We can get past this.’ But that was big for me,” she told Us. “And that was big for my family, for trust and making sure this is a safe person to be with and to get married.”

ICYMI, in Episode 9, Sara and Ben discuss a TikTok that was posted in March 2024, while the show was still filming. The video, posted by Andra Berghoff, claimed that the show had cast “sh*tty men who treat women terribly and manipulate and lie all the time.” In the video, Andra said that one of the men had “harmed people in the past” and was “willing to lie to people about wanting to get married just to be on television.” Andra seemed to be talking specifically about Ben — prompting Sarah and him to have a conversation about it.

Although the couple seemed to move past this hiccup during filming, per her conversation with Us, it sounds like Sara was still having trouble trusting Ben afterwards.

Plus, when rumors surfaced that Ben would give out his business card (with his YouTube channel information) to women after they hooked up, she struggled to look past it. Apparently, Sara learned of this before the wedding, too. “I received that YouTube card [or a picture of it] five days before the wedding,” Sara told the outlet. “It was actually sent to me from a friend in Nashville. I was a travel nurse at the time in Nashville and his friend sent it to him. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’”

At the time, she decided not to broach the topic with him. “I kept it very close to my heart. I was like, ‘I can’t handle anything more. I cannot bring this up.’ So I just didn’t,” she added. “That was just one more thing [that] made me feel like, ‘OK, he may not be as genuine as he is saying or seems to be.’ And it all made sense after the wedding.”

Other questions around Ben’s religious and political views gave Sara pause, too, which she alluded to during the breakup.

Speaking to Us, Sara also explained why she waited until the altar to break up with him. “There was really never anything bad that happened in our relationship. So I just kept thinking, ‘OK, like, we’ll just keep going with it,’” she said.

“It was more just the emotional, mental piece that just didn’t sit right with me ... And whenever I would leave a conversation, I’d sometimes ask myself, like, ‘Is there any weight to [his] words?’” she recalled. “But ultimately, it shouldn’t be confusing trying to figure out your person … I should have probably listened to my intuition a little more, but we made it to the altar, and that’s when I was sure.”