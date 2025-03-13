Sara From Love Is Blind Responds To Rumors She's Dating Joey

Season 8 of Love Is Blind may be over, but the rumor mill is just starting to churn out some messy drama. Shortly after the reunion, gossip bubbled up that Sara Carton had started dating Joey Leveille after the show. The two Minnesota natives both made it to the final weddings, but each chose to walk away from their respective partners at the altar. Just as quick as the chatter arose, Sara addressed what’s going on between her and Joey head-on.

“I’ve seen this a few times online in the past 24 hours,” Sara replied when asked about the Joey rumors during her March 13 appearance on The Viall Files podcast.

The speculation sprung up from another podcast clip, in which the Reality Receipts hosts claimed sources had told them Sara and Joey were dating after being spotted at a hair salon together. The podcasters also pointed out that Sara and Joey sat next to one another at the Love Is Blind reunion, and that Sara had previously revealed she developed a close connection to Joey in the pods that continued throughout the experiment and afterwards.

However, Sara shut down all the romance talk. “To be clear, me and Joey are not dating,” she said. Though they’ve remained close since filming, Sara affirmed things between them are strictly platonic. “I feel like me and Joey did establish a really great friendship,” she said. “We grew really, really close with each other just because of the support for each other, knowing what we’ve all been through, and being able to be there for one another has been super important to me.”

Sara continued, “I’m fond of our relationship, but I feel very well-supported by everyone involved. I’m just very grateful that I’ve met him. We definitely have a friendship. We’re definitely not dating.”

From her responses, it seems clear that Sara and Joey remain very close, even if it is just as friends. So, could that amicable bond transform into a romantic one some day? “I don’t know what the future will hold,” Sara said. “I definitely have no capacity to even think about a relationship.”